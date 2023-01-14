Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $58.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

