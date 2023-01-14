Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in News by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in News by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in News by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 45,202 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

NWS opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

