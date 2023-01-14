Strs Ohio Sells 10,152 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile



Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

