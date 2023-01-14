Strs Ohio Sells 1,100 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,793 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 168,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after acquiring an additional 351,372 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $85.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,330. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

