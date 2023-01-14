Strs Ohio Sells 1,102 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

WWE opened at $89.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.73 million. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.