Strs Ohio Sells 13,087 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,315,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,399,000 after buying an additional 265,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,461,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,630,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 7.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,834,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,805,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.