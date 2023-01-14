Strs Ohio Sells 14,037 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DNB opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,368,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

