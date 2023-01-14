Strs Ohio Sells 14,037 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.43 million. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.