Strs Ohio Sells 1,700 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

CEIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $59.70 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

