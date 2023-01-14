Strs Ohio Sells 1,700 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 43.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78,392 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $365,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CEIX shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CEIX opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $79.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.84.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

