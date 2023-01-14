Strs Ohio Sells 1,753 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of News by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after buying an additional 12,921,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after buying an additional 1,088,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after purchasing an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,452,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,335,000 after purchasing an additional 223,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,056,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,413,000 after purchasing an additional 97,498 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

