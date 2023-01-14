Strs Ohio Sells 1,800 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.57 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 31.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

