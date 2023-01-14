Strs Ohio Sells 1,800 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after purchasing an additional 293,289 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 670,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.57 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Stories

