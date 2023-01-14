Strs Ohio Sells 1,900 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,583,000 after acquiring an additional 160,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after buying an additional 280,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,161,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period.

Shares of BECN opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.63.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

