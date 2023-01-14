Strs Ohio Sells 22,238 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,238 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

