Strs Ohio Sells 2,500 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SANM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

