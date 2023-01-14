Strs Ohio Sells 25,169 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,169 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,028,000 after purchasing an additional 673,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after buying an additional 606,843 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 379,143 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,452,000 after buying an additional 318,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,255,000 after purchasing an additional 303,721 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

