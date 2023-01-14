Strs Ohio Sells 254 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

