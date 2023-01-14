Strs Ohio Sells 2,648 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,977 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,254,000 after buying an additional 847,312 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after acquiring an additional 658,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.95 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

