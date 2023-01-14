Strs Ohio Sells 300 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 1,442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after acquiring an additional 402,651 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth $16,285,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 133.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 159,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,884,000 after buying an additional 99,430 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $444,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $444,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,589,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,405 shares of company stock worth $1,511,558. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.12. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $103.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

