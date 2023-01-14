Strs Ohio Sells 3,200 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 975.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 122,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,435,000 after acquiring an additional 460,363 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

