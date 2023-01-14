Strs Ohio Sells 338 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 572,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,922,000 after purchasing an additional 101,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.92. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $162.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

