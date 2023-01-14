Strs Ohio Sells 3,983 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,365,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

