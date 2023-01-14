Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5,675.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 32.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $101.63 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Raymond James cut their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forward Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.