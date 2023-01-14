Strs Ohio Sells 4,100 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $94,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $704,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

