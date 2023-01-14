Strs Ohio Sells 4,149 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Centerspace by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after purchasing an additional 119,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Centerspace Trading Down 0.7 %

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Shares of CSR stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $939.40 million, a P/E ratio of -36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -168.79%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

