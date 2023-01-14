Strs Ohio Sells 4,271 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.