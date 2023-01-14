Strs Ohio Sells 4,271 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.