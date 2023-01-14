Strs Ohio Sells 4,715 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

