Strs Ohio Sells 4,715 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Activity

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

