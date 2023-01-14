Strs Ohio Sells 8,815 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4,100.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 678,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 479,511 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gentex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after purchasing an additional 404,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gentex by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,786,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,275,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gentex Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

