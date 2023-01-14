Strs Ohio Sells 900 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in American States Water by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 31,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.40.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $134.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American States Water presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

