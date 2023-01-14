Strs Ohio Sells 9,187 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,929.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 65,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.33. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

