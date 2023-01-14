Strs Ohio Sells 92,049 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 92,049 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IART. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IART. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

IART stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

