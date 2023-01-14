Strs Ohio Takes $1.11 Million Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.18.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.