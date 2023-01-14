Strs Ohio Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 471,916 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,175,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.35. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $151.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 150.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.