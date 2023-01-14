Strs Ohio Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.69. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $155.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 150.48%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.