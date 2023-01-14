Strs Ohio Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $88.31 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 150.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.