Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chegg by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Stock Performance

CHGG stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

