Strs Ohio Trims Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $242.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average is $170.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

