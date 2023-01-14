Strs Ohio Trims Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aramark Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $45.31 on Friday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

