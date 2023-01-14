Strs Ohio Trims Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Rambus by 20.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $39.32 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -170.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

