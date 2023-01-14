Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.85. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.75. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $806.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SKY. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.