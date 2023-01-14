Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $162.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

