Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in StoneCo by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.17. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

