Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.95 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

