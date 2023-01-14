Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,136 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Tapestry worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Insider Activity

Tapestry Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

