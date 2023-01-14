Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

