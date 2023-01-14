Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 274,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,890. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.59 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $85.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.93.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

