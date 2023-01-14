Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 150,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,951 shares of company stock worth $4,577,490. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $100.97 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

